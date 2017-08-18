Kazakhstan-Afghanistan flights to be regular

ASTANA. KAZINFORM International flights between Kazakhstan and Afganistan will become regular, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The agreement was reached during the official visit of Chief Executive of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah to Kazakhstan.

"The heads of aviation authorities of the two countries signed an agreement that sets the legal basis for regular flights between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan. The agreement ensures up to 3 international flights a week," the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Investment and Development Ministry said on Facebook .

The committee says that previously it was Kam Air, the airline from Afghanistan, that used to perform charter flights between the two countries en route Almaty-Kabul. From now on, these flights will be operated on a regular basis.