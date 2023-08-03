EN
    17:39, 03 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Afghanistan sign contracts worth over $190 mln

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani and Afghani entrepreneurs signed contracts worth over $190 million in the Kazakh capital this week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Export contracts worth $190.8 million were inked as part of the three-day Kazakh-Afghani Business Forum in Astana.

    The sides entered into 15 contracts on delivery of agricultural equipment, flour, and vegetable oil.

    According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Afghanistan is among top 5 major importers of Kazakhstan’s vegetable oil. 9 out of 15 contracts signed are related to vegetable oil imports.

    Afghanistan reportedly changed vegetable oil supplier in Kazakhstan because of the hefty price tag of the product.


