    11:22, 04 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan aims to strengthen status of energy leader in Central Asia – Energy Minister

    Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev
    Photo: KAZENERGY

     KAZENERGY Forum is called to ensure an effective dialogue between the participants of energy markets, focus on trends and directions of the energy system development, Kazakh Minister of Energy Almasadam Satkaliyev said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports. 

    As one of the largest oil and gas exporters, Kazakhstan, according to the minister, tries to strengthen its status of the energy leader in the Central Asian region.

    “Kazakhstan is one of the largest oil and gas producers and exporters. Our country strives to strengthen its status of the energy leader in the region, acting as one of the most important political and economic centers of the modern world,” Minister Satkaliyev stressed, addressing the forum.

    The Energy Minister emphasized that Kazakhstan realizes the importance of the balance between economic, social and environmental aspects of energy development and strive to cooperate with international partners in order to create sustainable and effective energy system that, in its turn, will meet the demands of our people and at the same time minimize the negative impact on the environment.

    Earlier Minister Satkaliyev read out President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s welcoming address to the participants of the forum. Attending the forum are representatives of the industry, heads of large companies and government agencies.

