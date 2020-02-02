Kazakhstan airlifted citizens of Kyrgyzstan, Belarus and Armenia from Wuhan

NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM The Kazakh emergency medicine coordination centre along with Kazakhstanis also evacuated citizens of Kyrgyzstan, Belarus and Armenia from Wuhan, China at the request of these countries.

Besides, Kazakhstan delivered 13.6 tons of humanitarian aid to China.

83 Kazakhstanis, including 80 students studying Wuhan, returned home. Upon arrival all of them underwent entry screening and put into 14-day quarantine.