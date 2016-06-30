EN
    16:09, 30 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan alarmed by increase of drowning deaths of children

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan has confirmed that five children drowned in the country in last 24 hours.

    An 11-year-old boy drowned while swimming in the Keles River in Kazygurt village in South Kazakhstan region on June 29. A girl who was only four years old accidentally fell into the Karasu River in Shymkent city and died.

    Two other cases were registered in Almaty region. A 16-year-old boy drowned in Lake Kush in Baltabai village. His peer also drowned while swimming in an abandoned pit 20 kilometers of Umbetaly village in Zhambylshkiy district.

    A 17-year-old teenager accidentally fell into the Merkenka River and drowned in Zhambyl region as well.

    "All these tragedies are due to negligent acts of parents," the committee said in a statement urging the parents not to allow their children to swim or play in nonsecure areas.

