Kazakhstan, Albania determine promising areas of bilateral cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulashara Abdykalikova has met today with Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania Ditmir Bushati in Astana, Kazinform reports.

At the onset of the meeting, the sides discussed the state and prospects of political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, reiterating that Kazakhstan and Albania have no unsolved issues or differences of political character. It was pointed out that construction, energy, agriculture, and tourism are the most promising areas of bilateral cooperation.



"This year we mark 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations and it is quite symbolic that you are paying your first visit to our country," Secretary Abdykalikova told the Albanian Foreign Minister.



She went on by lauding President Nursultan Nazarbayev's personal contribution to the settlement of international conflicts and highlighted some of his initiatives proposed at the recent Astana Club Meeting.



Gulshara Abdykalikova also briefed the Albanian delegation on favorable conditions of doing business in Kazakhstan and revealed how Kazakhstan and Albania can cooperate within the framework of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC).



She also invited Albanian partners to join the project on creation of a research institute in the territory of the Astana Business Campus scientific park under Nazarbayev University.