Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Albania plan to cooperate in tourism. This was stated after the meeting of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with his Albanian counterpart Bajram Begaj in Akorda Palace today, Kazinform reports.

«Speaking on the existing opportunities in tourism, energy, transport and any sphere, speaking on these opportunities, we should think about launch of direct flights between our capital cities. I would like to repeat, that Kazakhstan is interested in development of cooperation. We will exert every effort to receive significant results. I am pleased to get acquainted with you,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

In turn, President of Albania Bajram Begaj thanked the Kazakh side for hospitality.

«Thank you for your hospitality. This first meeting marks the beginning of our dialogue. We hope that the interaction will be continued in line with our goals to expand the ties between Albania and Kazakhstan, to strengthen and enhance interaction, cooperation and humanitarian contacts between our countries. The diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Albania gained a new impetus in September. I invite you to pay a visit to Albania and see the Balkan states. We are ready to promote and support the bilateral relations between Albania and Kazakhstan,» said Bajram Begaj.