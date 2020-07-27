Kazakhstan allocates 56.7 bln tenge for fight against coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - KZT56.7 billion has been allocated for the fight against the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, this was announced by the chairman of the Social Health Insurance Fund Bolat Tokezhanov during an online press conference at the Central Communications Service.

According to Mr. Tokezhanov, a total of KZT56.7 billion was allocated for implementing the measures to combat coronavirus in the country. To provide assistance to the population, contracts were concluded with 630 suppliers, including for treatment COVID-19 patients in hospitals. KZT13.4 billion was channeled for the provision of medical care in the hospitals. KZT38.1 billion was allocated for paying medical workers allowances. KZT5.2 billion went for conducting PCR-tests.