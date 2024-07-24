Kazakhstan allocates almost 900mln tenge for its delegation's participation in 2024 Olympic Games

The Ministry of Tourism and Sport unveiled the amount of funds allocated for Team Kazakhstan's participation in the upcoming Paris Olympic Games, Kazinform News Agency reports.

As the Ministry replied to Kazinform News Agency’s request, the expenses on the Kazakh delegation’s participation make 896,687,000 tenge for now.

“These funds were allocated from the state budget and cover sports equipment rent, health insurance, travel expenditures, as well as costs for accommodation and meals,” the Ministry said.

The members of the delegation will live in the territory of the Olympic village.