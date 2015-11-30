EN
    15:01, 30 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan allocates KZT 7.5 trillion for implementation of new state address

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will allocate 7.5 trillion tenge for the implementation of new state of the nation address "Kazakhstan in the new global reality: growth, reform, development".

    According to Nursultan Nazarbayev, in 2014-2015 the country allocated 1 trillion tenge for the development of small and medium businesses. For the realization of the draft program "Nurly Zhol" Kazakhstan allocated 2.7 trillion tenge. It is worth noting that 2.7 trillion tenge were allocated to Kazakhstan by international financial institutions. People's Republic of China has granted a loan of $2.7 billion. In general, the implementation of the projects of the new state address will attract more than 7.5 trillion tenge," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

