Kazakhstan allocates over KZT60bln to build healthcare facilities in rural areas

Rural healthcare is facing a shortage of new facilities and workers, Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov stated during a government session Tuesday, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Bektenov said that the Rural Healthcare Modernization national project was under review during the government session in February.

Back then, there was a significant delay in its realization. The corresponding tasks were given. Since then, much work has been done. A state expert assessment of design and estimate documentations of all projects was finalized, said the Kazakh Premier.

Bektenov went on to note that contracts were selected and that construction and installation work is underway.

The government allocated KZT60.3 billion to carry out the national project, of which over KZT21bn the regions have already received. Works are ongoing to fund the remaining facilities, he said.

The Kazakh Prime Minister tasked the regional administrations to tighten monitoring to ensure timely and quality construction of all facilities.

During the session, Prime Minister Bektenov drew attention of the governors of Karaganda, Aktobe, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, Almaty and Zhetysu regions. He pointed out the need for timely commissioning of all the facilities given short construction seasons, especially in the northern part of the country, while highlighting the observation of all construction regulation requirements.

According to him, it is necessary to step up major repairs and renovation works of central district general hospitals and decide on the number of medical equipment needed.