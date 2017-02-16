Kazakhstan almost joined OECD Investment Committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In March-April 2017 the work on Kazakhstan's joining the Investment Committee of the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development will be completed, Chairman of the Committee of Investments under the Ministry of Industry and Development Saparbek Tuyakbay has informed.

According to him, since 2011 the RoK Government jointly with the OECD have done big work in order to improve the investment climate in the country. There have been made changes to many laws. Many privileges have been provided for investors. Investors from 55 countries can come to Kazakhstan without a visa, informs primeminister.kz . As a result Kazakhstan has greatly improved its position in 'Doing Business' rating.

"The fact that we have entered the Investment Committee is the indicator of Kazakhstan's favorable investment climate meeting the requirements of the organization", said Saparbek Tuyakbay.

He also noted that as a member of the OECD Committee Kazakhstan would have an opportunity to gradually introduce the advanced standards and practices of the OECD member countries in Kazakhstan, which will also have a positive influence on the investment opportunities of the country.