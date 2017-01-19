Kazakhstan Alpine Skiing, Freestyle and Snowboarding Cup takes place in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A stage of the Kazakhstan Alpine Skiing, Freestyle and Snowboarding Cup started today at the Shymbulak ski resort. These are the test competitions for the World Winter Universiade-2017.

On the first day of the competitons in men's giant slalom, Zakhar Kuchin from Ridder showed the best time in both attempts, Alexander Kostrov came second and Alexey Sysoev showed the third result.

Ekaterina Karpova was the winner In women's giant slalom winning hundredths of a second from Maria Grigorova. Ekaterina Kovalenko was third.

"We are preparing for the Universiade, having two training sessions a day, seven days a week", said Ekaterina Karpova.



At the Universiade in alpine skiing Kazakhstan will be represented by Martin Huber, Sergey Danov, Zakhar Kuchin, Aleksandr Kostrov, Alexey Sysoev, Ekaterina Karpova and Maria Grigorova.

The Universiade will be held in Almaty from January 29 to February 8, 2017. 2,000 athletes from 58 countries will compete for 543 medals in 12 types of sports. 3,000 volunteers are involved in the organization of the event. The organizers expect arrival of 30,000 tourists from Kazakhstan and worldwide. The 28th Winter Universiade Almaty will be broadcast in more than 100 countries and over 1 bln people will be able to watch the event.