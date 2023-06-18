EN
    Kazakhstan always to pay special attention to healthcare and support doctors, President

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, congratulated health workers of Kazakhstan on their professional holiday.

    «Health of the nation is the greatest wealth of the country. Having devoted your lives to the noble goal, you rightfully earned respect and recognition in the society. The Government will always pay special attention to the healthcare and supporting doctors,» the President’s official Twitter account reads.

