Kazakhstan Ambassador B. Sarsenbayev presented credentials to Sri Lanka President (PHOTOS)

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bulat Sarsenbayev presented credentials to the President of Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka H.E. Maithripala Sirisena on November 5, 2015. In a meeting with the President that was held following the ceremony, issues of mutual interest and ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries were discussed.

After the ceremony the newly appointed Ambassador held also meetings with the Hon. Minister of Industry and Commerce Mr. Rishad Bathiudeen and Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mrs. Chitranganee Wagiswara. During these meetings issues of the fostering of trade and economic cooperation, prospects of interaction in the areas of energy and tourism, participation of Sri Lanka in EXPO-2017 and Kazakhstan's bid for a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council for 2017-2018 were discussed. Source: Kazakhstan Embassy in India