Kazakhstan Ambassador congratulated China on spring holiday

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan in China Shakhrat Nuryshev has congratulated the people of China on Chinese New Year, also known as "Chuntsze" (Spring Festival) or Lunar New Year.

"The leaving year can be considered as successful in promotion of kind neighborhood, friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China. Interaction in political, trade and economic, energy and humanitarian spheres, security and international affairs has become more active within this year. 2017 is an important year for Kazakhstan-Chinese relations. In January we jointly marked 25 years of diplomatic relations. 2017 is the year of China in Kazakhstan and I am confident that this activity will help deepen and intensify mutual relations and mutual understanding between the countries", Xinhua agency wrote the congratulation of Kazakhstan's diplomat.

Nuryshev wished everybody strong health, wellbeing and success in work.