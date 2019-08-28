Kazakhstan ambassador hails Belarus' social and economic model

MINSK. KAZINFORM Outgoing Kazakhstan Ambassador to Belarus Ermukhamet Ertysbayev hailed the Belarusian social and economic model as he met with Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko on 28 August, BelTA has learned.

The parties talked over trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. The trading relations are good, but the Belarusian export prevails. In 2018, the trade reached $896 million (up 30% from 2017), the export made up $783.7 million (up 32.3%) and the import was $112.3 million (up 15.6%), BelTA reports.

The two countries are currently working to reduce the gap. «Three months have passed since 23 May, when we met last time, and the Kazakhstan export has increased by 40% thanks to you. Your instruction to Belarusian companies has played its role. I think that the trade balance will further shift to Kazakhstan's side by the end of October, the time of your official visit,» the diplomat said.

Belarus' annual exports to Kazakhstan reach some $750-800 million. «This is all thanks to the model your have been sticking to for the past 25 years. In this respect you are a well-known politician. So is the Belarusian social and economic model. I have already published many works in Kazakhstan's press and will continue writing about it as I sincerely admire your political talent,» Ermukhamet Ertysbayev said.

The diplomat said that he has mixed feelings leaving Belarus, moreover that he returns to Kazakhstan alone, leaving his spouse behind. «She will stay here for some time. She has fallen in love with your country. I am leaving with a heavy heart, especially as my wife stays,» he said.

«Do not worry. We will not offend your spouse,» Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The ambassador told the media later that his wife is going to stay in Belarus for some three-four more months, until the New Year, and then will come back to Kazakhstan. The ambassador himself plans to visit Belarus in the future. «It is sad for me to leave. The weather is great. August is so warm this year. Your country will stay in my memory as a country of peace and wellbeing. I am going to visit this country often,» Ermukhamet Ertysbayev said.

As for the Belarus-Kazakhstan relations, the ambassador named them a paragon of partnership. «After the Soviet Union collapsed, we showed the need to build bilateral friendly relations,» the ambassador said.

During the visit of the president of Kazakhstan to Belarus in 2017 ambitious tasks were set before the government bodies, business communities, scientific and humanitarian intellectuals of the two countries. «Now, we are looking forward to Aleksandr Lukashenko's visit to Kazakhstan in late October. This visit will strengthen strategic partnership and take our relations onto a higher level,» the diplomat said.