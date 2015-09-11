Kazakhstan Ambassador Kazykhanov presented credentials to Iceland President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Great Britain Erzhan Kazykhanov presented credentials to the President of Iceland, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.

On September 9, 2015 during his visit to Reykjavik, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan with concurrent accreditation to the Republic of Iceland Erzhan Kazykhanov handed in letters of credentials to President of Iceland Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson. In the course of the meeting E.Kazykhanov familiarized the President of Iceland with the main provisions of the Kazakh President's State-of-the-Nation Address "Nurly Zhol", Kazakhstan-2050 strategy, international initiatives of our country and told about the preparation for Astana EXPO-2017 international specialized exhibition. The Ambassador noted high technological potential of Iceland and highlighted the importance of expanding cooperation in development of innovations and new technologies. The projects in renewable energy sources, tourism and infrastructure development are of special interest, in this regards, he added. In turn, President of Iceland Ólafur Grímsson conveyed the best wishes to President Nursultan Nazarbayev and stressed that Kazakhstan had achieved impressive success in politics and economy under his leadership. Ólafur Grímsson expressed also interest in strengthening multi-faceted cooperation with Kazakhstan and Iceland's interest in participation in Astana EXPO-2017 together with other Nordic countries. In the course of his trip Kazykhanov met also with Speaker of Iceland Parliament E. Gudfinsson, top officials of the Foreign Affairs Ministry and Commerce and Industry Chamber of this country.