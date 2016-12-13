Kazakhstan Ambassador urges to speed up development of common markets in EEU

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The development of common markets in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) should be expedited, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Yergali Bulegenov told BelTA.

"In November the Prime Ministers of the EEU member states signed a package of documents to set up a common market of pharmaceutical products. The plans include the development of a common market of electrical power by 2019 and a common market of oil, oil products and gas by 2025. I believe that once these projects are implemented, many issues will be settled and all the member states will get certain benefits," said Yergali Bulegenov.

The diplomat is also convinced that this work should not be protracted. "I believe that the process of developing common markets should be sped up. It would be the best decision in the current difficult period. The deadlines have been set and we should do our best not to delay them. Perhaps, Kazakhstan is ready to do it now. Maybe, Belarus is ready, too. There are also other states, however, which interests should be taken into account. We should understand each other and move gradually towards the implementation of our plans," he said, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.