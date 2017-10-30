17:06, 30 October 2017 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan amends agreement with Uzbekistan on int'l road transport
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Protocol on amendments to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on international road transport as of March 20, 2006", the president's press service reports.
The text of the law will be published in the press.