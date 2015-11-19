12:00, 19 November 2015 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan amends law on fight against corruption
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issue of anti-corruption" called to bring the national legislation in accordance with the new Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On anti-corruption", the president's press service reports.
The text of the law is to be published in the press.