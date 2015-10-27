19:06, 27 October 2015 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan amends legislation in light of WTO accession
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the connection of accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO)" called to bring the national legislation in accordance with the norms of the WTO agreements, the president's press service reports.
The text of the law is to be published in the press.