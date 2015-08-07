Kazakhstan among leaders of Tank Biathlon-2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The results of the individual races of the crews participating in the Tank Biathlon-2015 at Alabino proving ground have been summed up. Besides, eight teams that will continue the competition in the semifinals were named. Tank crews from Kazakhstan, Russia and China are three leaders of the games, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan informs.

India and Armenia are ranked fourth and fifth. Then, Serbia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are ranked from the sixth to the eighth places. Kuwait, Mongolia, Venezuela, Angola and Nicaragua have not managed to advance into the next stage.

"The level of the team of Kazakhstan has significantly increased. The results are very good. The overall competition has grown greatly compared to the last year. The games are a success," Commander-in-Chief of the Land Forces of the Russian Federation, Colonel General Oleg Salyukov noted.

The competition has been really close between Kazakhstan and Russia since the beginning of the games. Now, the team of Kazakhstan has to perform well at the final stage - "Relay", and punch a ticket to the finals where the winner will be determined.