Kazakhstan among top-30 world countries based on 15 indicators of Global Competitiveness Index

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan moved up to the 42nd place in the Global Competitiveness Index this year, Chairperson of the Board of the National Analytical Center Aktoty Aitzhanova said at the CCS press conference.

"This year, Kazakhstan has moved up to the 42 nd place in the Global Competitiveness Index. This is the best result over the recent time since 2005. The improvements are seen in many spheres: institutional sector, human capital assets and the sphere of business regulation," A. Aitzhanova noted.

According to her, Kazakhstan might be ranked even higher based on 22 indicators of the rankings, and the country is even among the top-30 world countries based on 15 indicators.

In regard to the other countries, economist of the World Economic Forum Roberto Crotti informed that Switzerland had the best rating, Singapore is second and the USA had the third best rating leaving behind Germany, the Netherlands and Japan.

"In regard to the Eurasian region, Kazakhstan is ranked 42 nd, Russia is 45 th, Georgia is 66 th and Ukraine occupies the 79 th position," the expert said.

