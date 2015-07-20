Kazakhstan among top-50 best exporting countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is among the top-50 best exporting countries, Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev informed at the CCS press conference.

"As of today, we export about 850 types of goods. Kazakhstan is also among the top-50 best exporting countries in terms of 160 of the exported types of goods. In whole, Kazakhstan is among the top-50 best exporting countries globally and takes the 49 th place. The geography of export is about 260 mln people. Mainly, the destination countries are Russia, Central Asia countries, Iran, China and others," he noted.

According to him, Kazakhstan is an exporter No. 1 of yellow phosphorus, uranium. The country produces 40% of globally produced yellow phosphorus and 46% of uranium. Kazakhstan is among the top three countries producing and exporting titanium and is second in terms of flour export.

It should be noted that the National plan on implementation of five institutional reforms provides for creation of the conditions on improvement of the import and export sphere.