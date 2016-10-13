Kazakhstan among world's top 10 futsal teams

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's national futsal team entered into the world's top 10 rankings after the 2016 World Cup in Colombia, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Presently, Kazakhstan is ranked 9th with 1,465 points. Brazil tops the rankings with 1,915 points. Coming in second is Spain with 1,891 points. Russia rounds out the top three with 1,758 points.



Argentine, Italy, Iran, Portugal, Ukraine and Azerbaijan are featured into the top 10 of the updated rankings, according to futsalworldrankings.be.



Recall that Team Kazakhstan managed to reach the play-off stage at the 2016 World Cup in Colombia where they were eliminated by Spain. Argentine claimed the title, while Russians were the runners-up.