Kazakhstan among world's top 30 in terms of e-Government development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is among the world's top 30 countries in terms of e-Government development, Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev revealed at the congress dedicated to innovations in Astana on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Minister Abayev noted that in the era of high technologies industrial complex goes hand in hand with digital infrastructure. "Kazakhstan achieved tangible success in that direction thanks to timely reforms," he said.



In his words, Kazakhstan is ranked 5th in the world in terms of number of mobile subscribers and 61st - in terms of number of Internet users.



"Currently, over 70% of Kazakhstanis use Internet. In 2015, Kazakhstan was placed 40th in the world in terms of IT sphere development, surpassing other CIS member states. Additionally, our country is among the world's top 30 countries in terms of e-Government development," the minister added.



The 11th Innovative Congress is underway in Astana. It brought together international and Kazakhstani experts, government officials, heads of national holdings and companies, development institutes and key participants of innovative system.



This year's congress places special emphasis on four areas: energy, new materials, information and communication technologies and advanced processing in agro-industrial complex.