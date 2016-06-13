EN
    08:53, 13 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan an investment haven

    KUALA LUMPUR. KAZINFORM It is the right time to invest in Kazakhstan, taking advantage of the country's transformation process, which involves diversifying its revenue and opening up its economy to the world.

    Priority sectors in the post-Soviet nation include oil and gas, mining, pharmaceuticals, tourism, information and communications technologies, construction and agro-industrial complex.

    Dr Simon Baptist, The Economist Intelligence Unit's Global Chief Economist, said if lines were to be drawn between the world's major economic regions -- the North Atlantic and East Asia -- Kazakhstan would be right in the middle.

    Source: Bernama 

