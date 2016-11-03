Kazakhstan and Afghanistan discuss bilateral cooperation in Bishkek

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met with Chief Executive of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah on the margins of the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO member states in Bishkek.

According to primeminsiter.kz, at the meeting the sides discussed bilateral cooperation in commercial, economic and humanitarian spheres as well as issues of regional security.



The Intergovernmental Commission for trade and economic cooperation plays an important role in the development of commercial and economic relations between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan. The regular 8th session of the commission was held on September 28, 2016 in Kabul.



It should be noted that Kazakhstan continues to render technical and humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in bilateral and multilateral formats and offers an educational program for Afghan youth. Presently, nearly 900 Afghan students pursue their academic degrees at Kazakhstani tertiary institutions.



Earlier it was reported that Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev arrived in Bishkek on Wednesday to participate in the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO member states scheduled to take place today. Afghanistan obtained observer status at the SCO Summit in Beijing, China in 2012 and actively participates in the sessions of the SCO Council of Heads of State and the Council of Heads of Government.