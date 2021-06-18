EN
    17:40, 18 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan and Afghanistan sign military coop agreement

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Defence Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev met with Hamdullah Mohib, the National Security Adviser of Afghanistan, the Kazakh Defence Ministry’s press service reports.

    During the meeting a bilateral agreement on military cooperation between the Government of Kazakhstan and Government of Afghanistan was signed. The document is based on agreements achieved during the visit of Mohammad Haneef Atmar, the National Security Adviser of Afghanistan, paid in July 2017.

    As earlier reported, Aide to the President-Security Council Secretary Asset Issekehsev held talks with National Security Adviser of Afghanistan Hamdullah Mohib. The sides shared views on regional and global security, current risks in Central Asia, directions for further strengthening of cooperation within international organizations.


