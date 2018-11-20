Kazakhstan and Albania set to scale up cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov and Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania Ditmir Bushati, who is paying his first official visit to Kazakhstan, have had talks today in Astana, Kazinform reports.

"We have debated a wide range of issues of practical importance for the development of our bilateral relations. I would like to prioritize, first of all, trade and economic and investment cooperation. We have great yet unrealized potential. The point at issue is collaboration in spheres such as construction, transport, agriculture, development of infrastructure and logistics, energetics. Traditionally, one of the articles of our trade exchange is hydrocarbons, and needless to say, tourism should also be developed to let our people know each other better," Abdrakhmanov said.



In his turn, Ditmir Bushati thanked Kazakhstan for a warm reception.



"It's my first visit to Kazakhstan. We have discussed today lots of issues concerning bilateral and multilateral cooperation. We have confirmed our adherence to strengthening trade and economic relations, namely, in agriculture, tourism, transport, trade and culture," Minister Ditmir Bushati resumed.