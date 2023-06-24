Kazakhstan and Argentina celebrate 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On June 23, 2023, Kazakhstan and Argentina celebrated a significant date – the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The anniversary date reflects the progressive movement of the two countries towards strengthening cooperation and mutually beneficial partnerships. A strong political dialogue has been established between Astana and Buenos Aires, trade and economic relations are developing dynamically. The two states actively support each other within the framework of international organizations, as well as the dynamics of political consultations. The third round of Kazakh-Argentine inter-ministerial consultations took place on December 8, 2022 in Astana, and the fourth meeting will be held in Buenos Aires on August 22, 2023, as part of the work visit of First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov to Argentina.

Close ties in the cultural and academic area play an important role in the further development of interaction between our countries. An important event in this direction was the opening in September 2016 in the Argentine city of Rosario of the Kazakhstan Cultural Center. The Center annually conducts courses on the study of the Kazakh language, organizes the raising of the National Flag of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Memorial of the National Flag of Argentina in Rosario, participates in international exhibitions presented in South America and other events.

In December 2021, as part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the official opening ceremony of the street named after the great Kazakh poet, thinker and founder of national literature Abai Kunanbayuly, as well as the «Republic of Kazakhstan» Square was held.

The goals achieved over 30 years of cooperation confirm the true desire of the parties to further build up bilateral cooperation.