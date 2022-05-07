Kazakhstan and Armenia debate economic cooperation issues

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bolat Imanbayev met with the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Armenia, Tigran Khachatryan, during which issues of Kazakhstan-Armenia cooperation in the financial and economic spheres were discussed.

The Ambassador told him about the main provisions of the State-of-the-Nation Address of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev «New Kazakhstan: the path of renewal and modernization», as well as about the new economic policy of the Republic of Kazakhstan aimed at developing a socially-oriented sustainable market economy, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The Armenian side, highly appreciating the initiatives of the Head of State, noted that the constitutional reform is aimed at building a New Kazakhstan. Khachatryan expressed interest in cooperation and exchange of experience with Kazakhstan in the financial, tax and banking sectors. During the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of the Protocol of the 8th meeting of the Intergovernmental Kazakh-Armenian Commission on Economic Cooperation as of May 26, 2021, as well as the prospects and opportunities for enhancing financial cooperation.