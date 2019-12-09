EN
    12:15, 09 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan and Austria to expand air communication

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In the framework of the «open skies» regime on behalf of the Head of State, Austrian airlines have now the opportunity to operate regular flights to 11 Kazakhstan airports (Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Aktau, Karaganda, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Pavlodar, Kokshetau, Taraz, Petropavlovsk, Semey) without restrictions using the fifth degree of freedom of air, Kazinform has learnt from the Civil Aviation Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Between the two countries, the number of flights has been increased to 21 times per week, namely on Vienna-Nur-Sultan route to 7 flights. Moreover, the designated airlines (Austrian Airlines, Air Astana) were given the opportunity to perform 7 flights per week on Vienna - Almaty route and 7 flights per week Vienna - Aktau route.

