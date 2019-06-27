Kazakhstan and Austrian Parliaments pledge to promote cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatullin met with Speaker of the Federal Council of the Federal Assembly of Austria Ingo Appé, the Lower Chamber's press service reports.

As Nigmatullin noted, Kazakhstan attaches great importance to cooperation with Austria as one of the key partners in Europe. He also expressed confidence that the recently-adopted EU Strategy on Central Asia would contribute to strengthening of Kazakhstan-Austria cooperation.



The Speaker also accentuated that the country's key foreign policy directions put in place by First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev remain unaltered. As the Speaker noted the promising directions for collaboration are investment projects, agriculture, digital economy, infrastructure development, green technologies.



He also added that inter-parliamentary cooperation is the key constituent of Kazakhstan-Austria ties. The Speaker expressed interest in establishing close ties between the profile committees and cooperation groups to exchange law-making practice.



Nigmatullin invited Austrian colleagues to take part in the IV session of the Speakers of the European and Asian Parliaments scheduled to take place on September 23-24 in Nur-Sultan.



In his turn, Ingo Appé spoke for strengthening of inter-parliamentary relations. He also added that the country's development rates made a great impression on him.