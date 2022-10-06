Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan agree on joint development of innovations of Fourth Industrial Revolution

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The World Economic Forum’s Affiliate Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Kazakhstan (C4IR Kazakhstan) and the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR Azerbaijan) signed a cooperation agreement.

C4IR Kazakhstan and C4IR Azerbaijan agreed to exchange experience in the digital economy and application of 4IR technologies, joint research, and events on digital solutions in the industry, as well as the implementation of initiatives on artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) and mobility, the AIFC’s official website reads.

«The C4IR Kazakhstan provides access to international practices and knowledge bases. Cooperation with C4IR Azerbaijan will create favorable conditions for the implementation of joint projects in the field of the digital economy», - emphasized the Chairman of the Board of Directors of AIFC Tech Hub Kairat Kaliyev.

Tamerlan Taghiyev, Executive director of C4IR Azerbaijan, Javid Abdullayev, Head of Digital Economy Department of C4IR Azerbaijan, Rovshan Kazimov, Counselor of the Azerbaijan Republic Embassy in Kazakhstan and Kairat Kaliyev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AIFC Tech Hub took part in the signing of the document.

In addition, the parties discussed opportunities for cooperation in the field of fintech and venture capital.

Reference:

The Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia, and the Caucasus. www.aifc.kz

The AIFC Tech Hub is a subdivision of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), whose task is to promote the development of the startup ecosystem, venture industry market, e-commerce, corporate innovation, and new technological areas in Kazakhstan (FinTech, GovTech, SatelliteTech, Industry 4.0., etc.). Together with international partners, The AIFC Tech Hub conducts programs to support market players, as well as facilitates the structuring of venture deals and testing of new fintech solutions within the regulatory sandbox of the AIFC jurisdiction. https://tech.aifc.kz

The affiliate Centre for 4 Industrial Revolution in Kazakhstan was launched by the World Economic Forum (WEF) together with AIFC and the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan in July 2021. AIFC Tech Hub implements the Industry 4.0 direction within the Affiliate Centre for the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR), which was launched in July 2021 and started functioning in September 2021, and it provides exceptional opportunities and resources.