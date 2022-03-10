EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:40, 10 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan likely to increase air service

    None
    None
    BAKU. KAZINFORM Representatives of Kazakhstan Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry and Azerbaijan Digital Development and Transport Ministry met in Baku to debate the development of the Transcaspian international transport route, the Kazakh Ministry’s press service reports.

    The sides discussed expected flow of traffic along the Transcaspian international transport route in 2022, railroad sections’ carrying capacity, and conditions for redirecting additional freight traffic.

    Kazakhstan offered to jointly develop freight traffic by road along the Transcaspian international transport route, and suggested increasing flight frequency between the two nations.

    Following the meeting those present agreed to set up a working meeting to boost transit operations.


    Tags:
    Transport Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!