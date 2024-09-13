Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan pledge to promote national sports

Kazakh Tourism and Sports Minister Yerbol Myrzabossynov met with Youth and Sports Minister of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov as part of the V World Nomad Games in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The sides debated the strengthening of bilateral cooperation and the development of national sports.

Photo credit: Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry

The Kazakh Minister noted Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan cooperate in sports education and sports medicine and holding joint training camps. He added Kazakhstan annually hosts over 1,000 various national sports international and local competitions including Qazaq kuresi, togyzkumalak, assyk atu, kokpar, baige, sadak atu, etc.

To note, the V World Nomad Games are underway in Kazakhstan.

The Youth and Sports Minister of Azerbaijan thanked his counterpart for a warm welcome affirming the country’s readiness to continue fruitful cooperation.

As earlier reported, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, officially declared the V World Nomad Games open at the opening ceremony. The event, which is taking place in the capital of the Republic at the Astana Arena stadium, brought together not only tens of thousands of spectators but also more than 2,500 athletes and guests from 89 countries.