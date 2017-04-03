Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan sign several documents

BAKU. KAZINFORM During Kazakh President's official visit to Azerbaijan the governments of both countries have signed several documents in various fields, Kazinform special correspondent in Baku reports.

Nursultan Nazarbayev and Ilham Aliyev have signed the Joint Declaration of Heads of State.

Both countries' national companies Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and Azerbaijan Railways have signed the Agreement on Strategic Cooperation in logistics and railway transport machine building.

The foreign ministries have signed Cooperation Program for 2017-2018.

Also, Kazakh and Azeri governments have signed the Protocol on introduction of amendments and additions to the Convention of double taxation avoidance and prevention of tax evasion with respect to taxes on income and property dd. September 16, 1996.

In addition, the countries have signed agreements on international road transport, cooperation for quarantine and protection of plants.

As a reminder, Kazakh President's official visit to Azerbaijan continues today.