Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan to ease customs procedures

BAKU. KAZINFORM - A delegation of Kazakhstan's Committee of State Revenues of the Ministry of Finance headed by Vice-Chairman Gosman Amrin have arrived in Azerbaijan. Kazakhstan delegates have met with the administration of the Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

In the meeting Kazakhstan Ministry of Finance and the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan signed an Agreement on exchange of preliminary data of the goods and vehicles moving between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Azerbaijan Republic. The parties acknowledged the importance of such measure for easier and faster customs transactions.

Also, the Kazakhstan party signed the Action Plan pertaining to the statement of mutual recognition of the programs of Authorized Economic Operator between the State Revenues Committee and the Ministry of Customs and Trade of the Republic of Turkey.

Gosman Amrin congratulated the Azerbaijani friends and staff of Customs Committee of Azerbaijan on the 25th anniversary and wished success in further work. He noted the high level of the relations between the customs authorities of the two countries and gave a high appraisal to development and upgrade of the customs both at the national level and within bilateral cooperation.