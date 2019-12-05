Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan united by centuries-old relations

BAKU. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are linked by centuries-old relations, Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdykarimov said.

He made the statement at the event held in Baku on the occasion of 28th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence on Dec. 4, organized by Kazakh embassy in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

«Over the years of independence Kazakhstan attracted over $320 billion of direct foreign investments into country’s economy. The strategically important infrastructure projects turn Kazakhstan into transit and logistics hub of great importance, which greatly enhances country’s economic potential,» Abdykarimov said.

«Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev attaches great importance to the further strengthening of comprehensive relations with Baku,» he said.

The ambassador also noted highlights of mutual relations between countries, including the recent launch of the construction of the TransCaspian Fiber Optic (TCFO) communication lines laid along the bottom of the Caspian Sea between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, the ceremony on the occasion of which took place in Kazakhstan’s Aktau city.

In conclusion, the ambassador added that there is no doubt that Azerbaijan will go on being important partner of Kazakhstan.

