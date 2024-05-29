Kazakhstan and Belarus debate military cooperation development

Minister of Defense of Belarus Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin arrived in Astana for an official visit, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Defense Ministry’s press service.

The Minister of Defense of Belarus laid flowers to the Otan korgaushylar monument.

Kazakh Defense Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov and the Defense Minister of Belarus met at the Defense Ministry.

This year Belarus concluded the SCO accession procedures. The Kazakh Defense Minister expressed confidence that Belarus SCO's full-fledged membership would give a new impetus to the Organization.

During the meeting, the parties debated holding joint training, joint exercises, and military sports contests.

Kazakhstan attaches great importance to developing relations with the Republic of Belarus. Within the framework of international organizations such as the CIS, CSTO and others, Kazakhstan and Belarus actively cooperate in defense and security issues that contribute to strengthening trust and friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Belarus, as well as ensuring security and stability in the region, said Colonel General Zhaksylykov.

In Astana, the Defense Minister of Belarus visited the National Defense University of Kazakhstan.