EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:47, 22 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan and Belarus equally adhere to such values as women’s and family rights - Nichkasov

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Belarus equally adhere to such values as the rights of women and family, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Kazakhstan Anatoly Nichkasov said in an interview to mass media on the sidelines of the International Conference devoted to preliminary results of implementation of Kazakhstan's 2006-2016 Gender Equality Strategy.

    As reported earlier, Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova participated in the event.

    “I should note that the national plans provide for development of various documents. Kazakhstan decided to develop a Strategy which covers a ten-year period from 2006 through 2016. As for Belarus, our national plan targets a five-year period. Both Kazakhstan’s Gender Equality Strategy and Belarusian document are aimed at implementation of the national gender equality policy based on the UN’s fundamental principles: securing right of women and members of families in implementation of their constitutional rights,” Nichkassov said.

    The Ambassador stressed that Kazakhstan and Belarus equally adhere to these values. Family has always been an important element of society in both states.

    Tags:
    Astana Kazakhstan and Belarus Human rights Kazinform's Timeline News Society
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!