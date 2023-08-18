Kazakhstan and Belarus justice ministries sign memo of cooperation

MINSK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Belarus Justice Ministers Azamat Yeskarayev and Sergei Khomenko signed a memorandum of cooperation between the ministries as part of the official visit of the Kazakh delegation to Belarus, Kazinform reports.

The memorandum provides for the expansion of cooperation in legislative activity, compulsory enforcement, advocacy, notaryship, and practical implementation of information technology.

Besides, the Kazakh center of forensic examinations and forensic examinations scientific and research centre of Belarus signed an agreement of cooperation.

The sides shared views on the ministries’ work and forensic expert activities.

Following the visit, the sides agreed to further develop cooperation.