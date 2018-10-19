Kazakhstan and Belarus to ramp up cargo carriage volumes

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company CEO Kanat Alpysbayev met with head of the Belarusian Railway Vladimir Morozov on the margins of the 69th sitting of the Rail Transport Council of CIS member states held in Moscow, the national company's press service reports.

The parties summed up field operations between the two countries' railways highlighting the dynamics of cargo carriage growth as compared to 2017, debated issues concerning an increase of container shipping.



The parties expressed interest in boosting cargo carriage volumes. Following the talks the sides decided to hold a large meeting with cargo shippers taking part in it and to facilitate mechanisms for cooperation of railway authorities.



