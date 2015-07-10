Kazakhstan and Belarus to strengthen cooperation in space sector

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A delegation of Kazkosmos has arrived in Minsk to partake in the second meeting of the Kazakh-Belarusian working group on elaboration of the issues of cooperation in aerospace sector.

During the meetings which took place at the National academy of Sciences of Belarus, the sides have discussed the issue of remote sensing, space communications, joint innovative research in the field of development and production of unmanned aerial vehicles including weather satellites. Participants of the roundtable were informed about the Kazakh space agency, promising areas of development. In addition the attendees discussed possible joint areas of cooperation. Kazakh delegation visited the United Institute of Informatics and Physical-Technical Institute under the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. Representatives of Kazakhstan got acquainted with the work of the unitary enterprise "Geographic information systems" and "Precise electromechanical plant". Following the meeting, the parties have signed a protocol which outlined the promising areas of cooperation in the aerospace sector. "In particular, we have discussed the possibility of creating a single multi-level geospatial framework for systematic monitoring of territories," said acting president of JSC "NC "Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary" Marat Nurguzhin.