Kazakhstan and Belgium’s Limburg moot development of investment, trade and cultural ties

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium Margulan Baimukhan paid a working visit to the Belgian province of Limburg, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting with Governor of the province Jos Lantmeeters, the parties discussed the possibilities of strengthening investment, trade, economic, and cultural ties between the regions of Kazakhstan and the province of Limburg. The Belgian politician also expressed interest in visiting Kazakhstan. In the context of the dynamic development of Kazakh-Belgian relations, Jos Lantmeeters noted interest in strengthening cooperation with the regions of Kazakhstan.

In turn, the Kazakh diplomat acquainted the Belgian politician with the achievements of Kazakhstan in the fields of digitalization, machinery, transport, etc. Particular attention was paid to the main aspects of the State of the Nation Address of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as of September 2. The focus of the leadership of Kazakhstan on continuing political, economic and social reforms aimed at improving the well-being of citizens of Kazakhstan was emphasized.

In turn, at the meeting with the management of the Globachem agrochemical company, the possibilities of trade and investment cooperation with Kazakh economic entities were discussed. Belgian businessmen expressed interest in visiting our country to hold meetings with potential partners and implement joint projects.

Ambassador Baimukhan also got acquainted with the process of production and scientific and laboratory research of agricultural crop protection products.

Kazakh Ambassador informed the interlocutors about the activities of the Kazakh-Belgian Business Council, upcoming investment and trade and economic events in Belgium and Luxembourg.

An agreement was reached to hold a detailed presentation of the economic and investment opportunities of Kazakhstan for the business community of the province, as well as the initial online meetings between Globachem and Kazakh enterprises.

The GDP of the province of Limburg exceeds 31 billion euros. The region produces more than 50% of Belgian fruits. Founded in 2000, Globachem is one of the fastest growing research and production companies in the province, with a turnover of over 250 million euros. The company has commercial connections and investment projects in 57 countries around the world.