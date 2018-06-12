Kazakhstan and China confirm basic concepts of political cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and China are at the key milestone of national development and deepening of interstate relations, the joint statement adopted following the talks of Presidents Nursultan Nazarbayev and Xi Jinping as of June 7, 2018 reads.

China highly appreciates Kazakhstan's great achievements in its development, the country's success in state-building and establishing independent and peaceful foreign policy for 27 years of independence under the wise chairmanship of President Nazarbayev. In its turn, Kazakhstan considers that the idea of Xi Jinping about socialism with China's characteristics of the new age laid down the guidelines for China's further development of great epochal meaning, statement reads, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.



Political mutual trust is the key to all-round strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China, the statement reads. The parties will continue to render mutual support in issues concerning national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, and other issues of vital interest.