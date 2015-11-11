Kazakhstan and China discussed wide range of issues at consultations of foreign ministries (PHOTO)

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Askar Musinov and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Chen Gopin held ministerial consultations in Beijing today.

The sides considered the process of preparation for the visit of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov to China this December, the issues of the visa regime, cross-border rivers and protection of the environment, cooperation in trade and economic, transport, agricultural, investment, tourist and other spheres and implementation of reached before agreements.

A. Mussinov told that the discussed issues covered a wide range of economic aspects. "We cover economic issues as well, because our task as representatives of the ministries of foreign affairs is to create favourable conditions for fulfillment of those tasks that were set by our presidents. Our new tasks are also connected to the fact that we have entered a new level of strategic partnership," he said.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan also noted the unprecedented dynamics of bilateral contacts at all levels between the two countries.

In turn, Chen Gopin, highly praised development of the Kazakh-Chinese strategic partnership. "Cooperation between our countries experiences the best period in its history. Friendship between President Nursultan Nazarbayev and President Xi Jinping plays an important role in it too," he stressed.