Kazakhstan and China exchange experience in civil service reforms

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Head of the Management Committee of the Regional Hub of Civil Service in Astana Alikhan Baimenov and Vice President of the Chinese Academy of Governance Chen Baosheng signed a memorandum on mutual understanding between the represented sides.

The sides exchanged opinions on the issues of development of cooperation and regarding the ways and mechanisms of addressing the relevant problems in the civil service sphere.

The interlocutors positively assessed the work of the Regional Hub serving as the international platform for exchange of experience and knowledge in the sphere of civil service.

The sides also organized a seminar on the theme "Experience of Kazakhstan and China in the civil service sphere reforms" with the participation of the academic staff of the Chinese academy.